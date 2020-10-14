Kamala Harris, Ivanka Trump Coming To Ohio

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be in Cleveland on Friday.

A release from the Biden-Harris campaign made the announcement.

There were no additional immediate details on her visit.

President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden were in Cleveland last month for a presidential debate.

Ivanka Trump is also expected in Ohio on Friday.

President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Campaign made the announcement on Wednesday about the event planned in Cincinnati.

The president’s daughter says she’ll be sharing the campaign’s agenda with Ohioans on Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear where or when the event will be.