Keep A Close Eye On Your Pets In This Frigid Weather

The Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County is reminding people to look out for their pets during this extremely cold weather.

Hancock County Dog Warden Dana Berger says outside pets need to have food, water, and shelter that they can access.

And he says, with as cold as it’ll be the next several days, you should bring in outdoor pets even if just into a spare room or a garage.

People who have a dog staying in a dog house should consider moving the dog house into a garage or barn.

Horses should be given blankets and have a spot out of the wind.