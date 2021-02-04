Keep An Eye On Pets As Colder Weather Arrives

The Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County is reminding people to look out for their pets during this cold snap.

Hancock County Dog Warden Dana Berger says outside pets need to have food, water and shelter that they can access.

And he says, with as cold as the wind chills are expected to be the next few days, you should even consider bringing in outdoor pets.

People who have a dog staying in a dog house should consider moving the dog house into a garage or barn.

Horses should be given blankets and have a spot out of the wind.

Friday’s forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 23, but the wind chill value will be around zero.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 12, and a wind chill of -2.

Saturday, sunny with a high of 18 and a wind chill of -3.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy and a low around 10.

Sunday, partly sunny with a high of 15.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy and a low of 9.

Hancock County was placed under a Level 1 Road Alert on Thursday night.