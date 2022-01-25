Keep An Eye On Pets In This Frigid Weather

The Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County is reminding people to look out for their pets during this cold weather.

Hancock County Dog Warden Dana Berger says outside pets need to have food, water and shelter that they can access.

And he says, with as cold as it’s expected to be the next several days, you should consider bringing in outdoor pets.

People who have a dog staying in a dog house should consider moving the dog house into a garage or barn.

Horses should be given blankets and have a spot out of the wind.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for partly sunny skies and a high of 13 with a wind chill of -10.

Wednesday night’s temp will be around 5 with a wind chill of -8

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a high of 28 and a wind chill of -5.

Friday’s forecast is calling for a high of 20 and then a low of -1 Friday night.