Kidnapping Suspect Arrested In Wood County

(From the Wood County Sheriff’s Office)

On February 14, 2024, deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the Village of Cygnet at approximately 12:20pm.

The vehicle had a male driver, Langston Campbell (pictured below), 27 years old of Cincinnati OH, and a female passenger sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and a new Patrol Deputy, who was in training, took the initiative to separate the female from the driver, Mr. Campbell.

Deputies learned that the unnamed 29 year old female had been reported missing on January 10, 2024, by her mother from San Bernardino, California. While interviewing the female during the traffic stop, they determined that she and her 2 year old son had been kidnapped and held against their will in Detroit, Michigan as well as in Port Huron, Michigan.

Mr. Langston Campbell was arrested on two counts of kidnapping and booked into the Wood County Jail. Detectives from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office transported the female to Port Huron, Michigan and with the assistance from the St. Clair County (Michigan) Sheriff’s Office, they successfully secured the child.

The two year old child was in the care of Campbell’s mother and reunited with his mother. The investigation is continuing with additional charges pending.