Kids Learn Fire Safety At Camp 911 In Findlay

The youngsters at the Camp 911 educational safety camp in Findlay capped off their week of lessons with a visit to the smoke trailer.

The kids were taught how to react to a fire with key phrases like “get low and go” and “get out, stay out.”

Inspector Eric Wilkins led the fire safety lessons again this year and you can see video of the smoke trailer and our interview with Inspector Wilkins in the video below.

Camp 911 is for kids entering kindergarten in Hancock County and around 175 participated this year.