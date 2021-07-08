Kings Island Going Cashless
Kings Island is going cashless.
The change will begin in the middle of July.
That means it will only accept credit, debit or online payments.
There will be kiosks at the park where people who don’t have card or online-payment capabilities can transfer cash to a card to be used at the park.
This plan will allow people to go to contactless with transactions.
