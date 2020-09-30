Kings Island Selling Pieces Of Vortex Roller Coaster

Amusement park fans can buy a piece of Kings Island’s now defunct Vortex roller coaster.

The park says they’ll be selling track slices of the steel coaster that was enjoyed by millions of people from 1987 to 2019.

The pieces will cost about $200 a piece and can be purchased at the park this weekend.

The Vortex gave 46 million rides in its 33 seasons of operation.

The Vortex gave its final rides on October 27th, 2019 and was demolished prior to the 2020 season.

(above picture courtesy of Kings Island)