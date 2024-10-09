Kiwanis Club Installs New Officers And Honors Service

(From the Kiwanis Club of Findlay)

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay launched the 2024-25 service year with the installation of officers and directors. Ohio District Past Lt. Governors Rick Kidwell and Rich Ulmes officiated the installation and presented the incoming officers and board of directors to the membership: President Jeremy Strapp, President-Elect Ashley Ritz, Vice President Gabi Faulkner, Secretary Karen Brannan, Treasurer Kim Leeper and Immediate Past President Cassie Turner. Members of the Board of Directors are Daniel Clinger, Grace George, Brett Gies, Carl Hayslett, Susan Kayser, Brandon Shoemaker, and Deb Wickerham.

Members retiring from board service are Jack Bindel, Matt Leddy, Jason May, Danielle Fisher, and Danielle Wilkin. Annette Shaffer was also recognized as the outgoing treasurer, as was outgoing board member Joan Sayer, who is relocating away from Findlay alongside her husband and fellow Kiwanian Jim.

Kiwanians celebrating anniversary years included Larry Nold, 35 years; Jamie Stall and Annette Shaffer, 30 years; Jim Sayer, Tony Fuller, and Phil Cole, 25 years; Becky Bowman, 20 years; Anne Whitman and Ashley Ritz, 15 years.

Outgoing President Cassie Turner recognized several members for their contributions this year, including Brandon Shoemaker who was named the 2024 Kiwanian of the Year, commemorating a Kiwanian who has gone above and beyond in service to the community and the club. Katie Abbott was honored as the 2024 Emerging Leader, recognizing Katie’s significant contribution to club activities as a new Kiwanian, and Danielle Wilkin was named this year’s recipient of the McNish, Menges, and Sayer Award, an award named after three longtime Kiwanians who are known for their quiet service and awarded to a Kiwanian following in their footsteps.

Chartered in 1920, the Kiwanis Club of Findlay is open to those who want to make a difference in their community and world. A snapshot of the community, with members from all walks of life and at every step of the career ladder, Kiwanians are unified in the belief that children and their communities benefit from the efforts of a proficient group of caring and involved volunteers.

Those wishing to learn more about Kiwanis are encouraged to reach out through social media, attend a meeting as a guest, or visit the club’s website at FindlayKiwanis.com. The Kiwanis Club of Findlay meets every Wednesdays at noon at the D.O.C.K. at St. Mark’s.