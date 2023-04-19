Kiwanis Club Donates To First Responder Training Facility

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay presented Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle with a nice check to go towards the new STRICT Center.

At their Wednesday meeting, the Kiwanis Club handed the fire chief a $15,000 check that will be used for a Search House within the STRICT Center. Get more details in the video below.

The STRICT Center will be a regional training center for first responders, with STRICT standing for Simulated Tactical Response & Incident Command Training.

The new multi-agency training complex will be located behind Findlay Fire Station 4 on County Road 236.

Fire Chief Josh Eberle says the structures will allow for live fire training, technical rescue, law enforcement, EMS and other training scenarios.

“An exciting aspect of the STRICT Center is the ability for our safety agencies to train together. At almost every emergency, there is a fire department, law enforcement and an EMS component all working alongside each other. Currently it is difficult for these agencies to train as a unit, even though we respond together. The STRICT Center will allow that joint training to happen on a regular basis.”

The estimated cost is around $2.4 million with funding coming from a combination of public funds, donations and grants.

The city says its 2023 Capital Budget has $884,000 allocated for the project, and it has acquired more than $700,000 in grant money for the project.

The facility could be ready to go by September or October.