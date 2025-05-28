Kiwanis Club Of Findlay Announces 2025 Scholarship Recipients

(From the Kiwanis Club of Findlay)

The Findlay Kiwanis Scholarship Program was established in 1974 to honor Fred Brucklacher, a long-time secretary and treasurer of the Club. The scholarship is funded by the Findlay Kiwanis Club through projects such as the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day, Purse Bingo and through donations from members. Since its inception, more than $200,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students in Hancock County.

Receiving $2,500 scholarships for full-time students pursuing bachelor’s degrees are Kate Simmons (Findlay), Daniel Jung (Findlay), Lillian Grady (Van Buren), Brenna Frankart (Liberty Benton) and Catalina Jimenez (McComb). Brandon Zuercher (Ohio State University/Cory Rawson High School Class of ’20) will also receive $2,500 toward the completion of his degree.

Scholarships are awarded based upon a combination of financial need, academic success and rigor, extracurricular activities and community involvement.

Current high school juniors and enrolled college students are encouraged to apply for the 2026 Kiwanis Scholarships. Applications open in January and can be found online at FindlayKiwanis.org/scholarships.