Kiwanis Club Of Findlay Building Park And Playground

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay is inviting volunteers to help them complete their 100th anniversary project.

Rick Kidwell says they decided to construct a park and playground as a gift to the community.

The project is in honor of James Brucklacher, a longtime Kiwanian and one of the founders of the Hancock Historical Museum.

Rick says the pandemic pushed back the project but now they’re ready to construct the playground this week.

Work days are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the site of the Little Red Schoolhouse on County Road 236 just north of State Route 568.

Rick says they decided on this project because they wanted to do something that would have longevity and that kids would enjoy.

People wishing to volunteer can click here for more details.