Kiwanis Club Of Findlay Pancake Day Fundraiser Approaching

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay Pancake Day fundraiser is coming up.

The all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausages event is the club’s biggest fundraiser and will be held on Saturday, March 11th at the Findlay High School cafeteria from 7 to 1.

Kiwanian Sarah Clevidence says proceeds from Pancake Day help the Kiwanis Club of Findlay support the youth of Findlay and Hancock County.

The club’s most recent accomplishment was the creation of Brucklacher Memorial Park at the Little Red Schoolhouse, which was the club’s 100th anniversary gift to the community.

The club says support of Pancake Day allows them to reinvest the profit from the event into the community’s youth.

Some investments in the past have included Kiwanis Closets which provide basic clothing supplies to every elementary school in Hancock County.

Pre-sale tickets for Pancake day are $7 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors.

Tickets may be purchased from any Kiwanis member and also at Smarty Pants Findlay and AAA Findlay Automobile Club on Tiffin Avenue.