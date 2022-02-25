Kiwanis Club Of Findlay Pancake Day Fundraiser

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay is excited to have its Pancake Day back in person this year.

The all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausages event is the club’s biggest fundraiser and will be held on Saturday, March 12th at Findlay High School from 7 to 1.

All proceeds from Pancake Day help the Kiwanis Club of Findlay support the youth of Findlay and Hancock County.

The club’s most recent accomplishment was the creation of Brucklacher Memorial Park at the Little Red Schoolhouse, which was the club’s 100th anniversary gift to the community.

The club says support of Pancake Day allows them to reinvest the profit from the event into the community’s youth.

Some investments in the past have included:

Kiwanis Closets which provide basic clothing supplies to every elementary school in Hancock County.

Donations of AmTrykes® to provide mobility to children with physical disabilities.

Santa’s Mailbox, which helped Santa send personalized letters to over 240 children in the community.

Kiwanis Foundation Scholarships have awarded over $100,000 to Hancock County youth.

Building future leaders through our Service Leadership Programs: K-Kids (McComb Elementary), Builders Club (McComb Middle School), Key Club (Findlay High School and Van Buren High School), Circle K Club (University of Findlay), and Aktion Club (Blanchard Valley Center).

Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.

On the day of the event tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

Tickets may be purchased from any Kiwanis member and also at Smarty Pants Findlay, AAA Findlay Automobile Club and Premier Bank downtown Findlay.

Tickets are also available online by clicking here.