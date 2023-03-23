Kiwanis Club Of Findlay Student Scholarships

Students are running out of time to apply for a Findlay Kiwanis Scholarship.

The Findlay Kiwanis Scholarship was established in 1974 to support Hancock County students in their pursuit of a college education.

The scholarship was originally established to honor Fred Brucklacher, a longtime Secretary and Treasurer of the Findlay Kiwanis Club.

The scholarship is funded by the Findlay Kiwanis Club through projects such as the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day, Purse Bingo and through donations from members. Since its inception, over $175,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

In 2023, the Findlay Kiwanis will be awarding scholarships in two categories:

$2,500 scholarships for full-time students pursuing bachelor’s degrees

$1,000 scholarship for students pursuing a two-year degree or technical certification.

Findlay Kiwanis Scholarships are awarded upon completion of the fall quarter or semester at school and are paid directly to the student.

Scholarships are available to residents of Hancock County who are either graduating from high school or are currently enrolled in college or a technical certification program. Kiwanis members and their immediate family are not eligible.

Scholarships are awarded based upon a combination of:

Financial need

Academic success & rigor

Extracurricular activities

Community involvement

Applications may only be submitted via email. Recommendations and transcripts may be submitted with the application or separately via e-mail (preferred) or mail. PDF format is required for all documents.

Applications, with all supporting documentation, must be received by March 31, 2023. Incomplete applications, those lacking all supporting documentation, those not in PDF format and those not received via e-mail will not be considered.

Any questions concerning the Findlay Kiwanis Scholarship can be emailed to [email protected].