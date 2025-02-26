Kiwanis Club Pancake Day

(From the Kiwanis Club of Findlay)

You might be coming for the pancakes and sausage, but stay for the fun!

This year we will have celebrity flippers manning the front pancake griddles, a kid zone staffed by our friends at Findlay YMCA and Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, pancake eating contest at 10 a.m., and maybe even a song and dance!

We can’t wait to see you Saturday, March 1 from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Findlay High School Cafeteria.

Pre-Sale tickets are still available for a limited time – message us to purchase via venmo or visit AAA Mid States – FindlayHeavenly Pizza-Findlay Ohio, and @The State Bank-Downtown.

Pre-Sale tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

Tickets will be $1 more the day-of!