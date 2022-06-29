Kiwanis Gives Color Blind Glasses To Kids

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay presented some local kids who are color blind with specialized glasses so they can see colors as they truly are.

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay is the first Kiwanis club in the country to work with EnChroma to help students overcome the learning and everyday challenges posed by color blindness.

13-year-old Cale was one of the kids who got the new eyewear and his parents are very appreciative.

Five youngsters received the glasses at the club’s Wednesday meeting and Kiwanis has plans to get the glasses for even more kids.

Five youngsters received the glasses at the club's Wednesday meeting and Kiwanis has plans to get the glasses for even more kids.