Kroger Among Stores Installing Sneeze Guards At Checkout Lines

Ohio-based Kroger will be installing sneeze guards in all their stores over the coming weeks.

The plexiglass partitions will go in checkout lanes and at pharmacy and Starbucks registers and are meant to block sneezes and prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The grocery store chain is also adding social distancing floor decals for line control and is allowing their employees to wear masks and gloves.

They are also stepping up their efforts in cleaning and sanitizing carts.

Kroger operates more than 2,700 stores nationwide, including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and Harris Teeter.