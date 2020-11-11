Kroger Places Limits On Certain Products

Kroger is preparing for spiking COVID-19 numbers by instituting a limit on how much toilet paper, paper towels and other items customers can buy.

The Cincinnati-based chain says people can purchase only two packages of each product at a time.

Officials say they enacted the new policy after seeing cases of hoarding in their stores when the pandemic began.

(the picture above is from the Kroger on 6th Street in Findlay from March as workers restocked the shelves with toilet paper)