Kroger Placing Limits On Certain Items Purchased Through Website

(ONN) – Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, is placing limits on the number of certain products that customers buy through its website as people are doing heavy stocking in preparation for any spread of the coronavirus.

Kroger said on its website that due to high demand and to support all customers, it will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu-related products to 5 each per order.

Amazon is warning same-day grocery customers that delivery may be limited.

Target and Walmart are scrambling to replenish shelves with basics like canned goods, toilet paper and other household essentials, but have yet to announce rationing.