L-B Celebrates Students For Perfect Scores On State Tests

(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

The Liberty-Benton Board of Education celebrated 20 students who earned a total of 22 perfect scores on their 2024 Spring state tests!

Special shoutout to six students who achieved perfect scores for two consecutive years, and to Jonathan Coldren and Arthur Gottardi-Lopes for their impressive three-year streak!

Bryson Collert and Isaac Koenig earned perfect scores in both math and science this spring. Congrats to all—keep up the amazing work!

Pictured left to right: Row 1: Caroline Smith, Evan Buckley, Parth Lalji Row 2: Board Member Heather Franks, Board President Jim Mace, Cameron Pickens, Drew Sharpe, Brayden Butler, Sawyer Robb, and Superintendent Bruce Otley. Row 3: Board Member A.J. Granger, Isaac Koenig, Bryson Collert, Emery Swaisgood, Ellianna Huckins, Board Member Brian Christiansen, Board Member Steve Benson. Row 4: Reagan Knapke, Arthur Gottardi-Lopes, Lucas Theiss, Jonah Todd. Row 5: Jonathan Coldren, Cooper Cox, Josiah Leichty. Not pictured: Andrew Tomlinson, Henry Trautman