L-B Students Initiate ‘Safe Routes To School’ Project

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is funding a student-led Safe Routes to School (SRTS) project at the Liberty-Benton Academic Complex.

“The initiative and dedication shown by these students is truly remarkable,” said ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes. “We are thrilled to see their efforts and active engagement rewarded, as they strive to create lasting improvements in their community. Their outstanding achievement serves as a powerful example of the profound impact a committed group can have,” said Hughes.

Applying for a SRTS grant is an extensive process not commonly undertaken by students, but by school districts, local governments, regional transportation planning organizations, or community-based organizations.

The project consists of constructing a multi-use concrete path beside the Liberty-Benton schools. The path will be located along County Road 9 and State Route 12 and will include a pedestrian crossing on County Road 9 at Early Drive. The SRTS grant will provide $462,945. Construction is planned for the summer of 2025.

The students plan to apply again in 2025 for funding to extend the sidewalks to the nearby neighborhoods down Sandusky Street.

A seventh-grade writing assignment that challenged them to consider what they would like to change in the world sparked the inspiration for pursuing the project. The students wrote a letter to Mayor Christina Muryn and County Engineer Douglas Cade about their idea to place sidewalks from Liberty-Benton’s K-8 school to Oakwoods Nature Preserve and Litzenberg Memorial Woods on U.S. 224.

Cade met with the students to help their ideas come to fruition. He guided them through the development process and informed them about the SRTS program. To match their project to the grant guidelines, they condensed their plan to connect the neighborhoods around the school.

The SRTS application requires a demonstration of community engagement and support for the project. To gain support, the students organized encouragement activities within their community. They held a coloring contest with the elementary students, a door-decorating contest, and a walk-a-thon, during which students walked a combined 534 miles.

The students gained valuable skills throughout the process while making a difference in their community.

“It helped us with our communication and public speaking,” said Bekah Mast, Liberty-Benton freshman. “Especially intergenerational communication. Students wouldn’t usually talk to the superintendent very often. This project pushed us to talk to adults more,” she said.

The students behind this initiative will have progressed to tenth grade by the time the first phase is completed and may not see the project’s full fruition. Nevertheless, the students remain undeterred in their enthusiasm and commitment.

Liberty-Benton freshman Liz Niese explained, “Even if we are not going to be around to use them, it is still betterment to our community and leaving a mark on our school.”

The SRTS program provides resources, technical assistance, and funding to enable students to get to and from school safely. Funds are available for infrastructure projects within two miles of schools serving K-12 students. Projects are selected based on their ability to demonstrate improved connectivity, safety, demand, and need. Within the $500,000 limit, ODOT will reimburse up to 100% of eligible costs for all phases, including preliminary engineering, detailed design, right-of-way, construction, and construction engineering. Visit Safe Routes to School (SRTS) | Ohio Department of Transportation to learn more about the program.