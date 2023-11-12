Lane Closures Planned For I-75 Through Findlay

The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that there will be some lane closures on Interstate 75 through Findlay.

ODOT says the lane closures will be from Monday through Thursday, November, 13-16 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the outside lanes.

And on Friday and Saturday night, November 17-18 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the center lane.

The lane closures are necessary for a surface treatment to increase friction.

