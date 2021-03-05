Large Pipe Crashes Through Car’s Windshield On I-75

A motorist on Interstate 75 survived a scary incident when a large piece of pipe came crashing through their windshield.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened on Thursday at around 4:40 p.m. near the Wooster Street exit in Bowling Green.

The Highway Patrol says no one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the OSHP Bowling Green Post at (419) 352-2481.

The Highway Patrol reminds everyone that vehicle load securement is important for the safety of everyone on the road.