Large Plane Conducts Training Maneuvers At Findlay Airport

(From the City of Findlay)

The Findlay Airport (FDY) is a general aviation airport that aircraft of all types and sizes often utilize for training. Among the various training exercises conducted here, touch-and-go maneuvers are performed which allow pilots to practice takeoffs and landings in quick succession. Furthermore, pilots are not required to speak on the radio at non-towered airports like FDY.

A large aircraft performed some touch-and-go’s today at the Findlay Airport. The plane did not leave the runway, stop, or drop off any passengers.

All aircraft in the United States are monitored by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for safety and security reasons. This regulatory body ensures safety and security in the skies, implementing stringent guidelines and protocols that govern flight operations. The FAA’s oversight is vital in maintaining the integrity of the aviation system, safeguarding both pilots and the communities surrounding airports like FDY.

We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and interest in FDY. Please consider visiting us for the Wings and Wheels car show on Saturday, September 21 from 10am-4pm. The event is free to the public. Prior to the car show a Run the Runway 5k will take place at 9am. For more information head to facebook.com/FDYAirport or contact us at 419-422-4182.

(Above pic provided by Kyle Inbody, Airport Operations Coordinator)