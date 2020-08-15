Last Big Pieces Of I-75 Project Nearly Completed

The Interstate 75 reconstruction and widening project in Findlay is just about done.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the last significant pieces of the project, the ramps at the U.S. 68 / State Route 15 interchange, will be open by Monday morning.

We spoke with ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks on one of those new ramps on Friday morning.

Also by Monday morning, traffic on Interstate 75 between Harrison Street and Sandusky Street will be switched into its final traffic pattern. All lanes of I-75 in that area have been traveling on the southbound side.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn is excited to see the 4-year $114 million project wrapping up.

The project reconstructed and widened about five miles of I-75 from just south of the Harrison Street overpass up to the County Road 99 interchange.

Notable features of the project included construction of a third lane in each direction on I-75 and the redesign of the interchange at Lima Avenue with U.S. 68 / State Route 15 into a double roundabout.

There is still some paving, striping and other work to be completed and the project in its entirety will be finished in October.