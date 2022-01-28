Latest Hancock County COVID Numbers Released

Hancock Public Health on Friday reported the latest COVID-19 data for the county.

The agency is reporting 614 new cases, 38 new hospitalizations and 9 new deaths for the week of January 21st through January 27th.

Hancock County is averaging 87.7 new cases per day and cases per 100,000 is 983.

Community transmission in Hancock County remains “high” as defined by the CDC.

49.1 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated while 53 percent of eligible residents have started the vaccine.

1,049 Hancock County residents have been hospitalized with COVID since the beginning of the pandemic and 237 have died from it.