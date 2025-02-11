Latta Achieves Perfect Voting Attendance Record

(From The Office of Congressman Latta)

Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) released the following statement after being named by Roll Call as one of only 13 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives who voted on all 516 roll call votes in 2024 and one of only 18 Members to vote on all 719 roll call votes in 2023:

“I believe it is my duty as the Representative for Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District to do everything I can to show up and represent my constituents in the People’s House through voting. That’s why I’m proud to have not missed a single vote during the two years of the 118th Congress. As House Republicans work to lower costs, secure the border, and get our fiscal house in order, it’s imperative we have full voting participation from our Members. I pledge to my constituents that I will do everything I can to continue showing up, voting, and representing their best interests in Congress.”