Latta Among House Members With Perfect Attendance In 2023

(From Congressman Bob Latta’s office)

Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) released the following statement after being named by Roll Call as one of only 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who voted on all 719 roll call votes in 2023:

“One of the essential duties of my job is showing up, voting, and representing my constituents in Washington, D.C.. I’m proud to be named as one of only 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who did not miss a single vote last year. I remain committed to showing up, working hard, and representing those who have entrusted me to be their voice in Congress.”

Latta serves as a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. He is Chair of Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Communications and Technology and is a member of the Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommittee and the Health Subcommittee.