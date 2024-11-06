Latta Easily Wins Reelection

Congressman Bob Latta cruised to victory on Election Day.

Unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website show the Republican defeating Democrat Keith Mundy with 67 percent of the vote.

Latta has represented Ohio’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2007.

Ohio’s 5th Congressional District is comprised of all or part of 12 counties, including Lorain, Huron, Seneca, Crawford, Wyandot, Hancock, Wood, Henry, Putnam, Paulding, Van Wert, and Mercer.