Latta Retiring From University Of Findlay

The University of Findlay has announced that Marcia Sloan Latta, Ed.D., vice president for University Advancement, will retire from the university in May 2023.

Latta joined UF in 2013 to provide leadership for fundraising, alumni and parent relations, and the Mazza Museum. During her time, she has led teams that set records for revenue raised, number of endowments created, and number of donors engaged.

“During Dr. Latta’s years as vice president for University Advancement, UF has successfully raised funds for the new Center for Student Life and College of Business Building; completed the final phase of the Give Voice to Your Values Campaign; and organized and launched the Together We Will Campaign, which has already raised more than two-thirds of its record-setting $75 million goal,” said University President, Katherine Fell, Ph.D.

In addition, Latta has worked with the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum, assisting and advocating for the world’s largest collection of original artwork by children’s book illustrators. She played a key role in developing the relationship with the Toledo Zoo, leading to the Mazza gallery there, and provided team leadership for the creation of the new Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center at the Mazza Museum. A tireless advocate for bringing special guests and informative speakers to campus, Latta helped raise the University’s profile and build awareness of its programs among thought and opinion leaders.

Before coming to the University of Findlay, Latta served as the chief advancement officer at two other universities as well as chief executive officer of a health care foundation. She has shared her advancement knowledge and board governance expertise through presenting at and chairing many conferences throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. Throughout her decades of advancement leadership, her efforts have resulted in thousands of students receiving privately funded scholarships, programmatic and operating funds that impact every area of campus, and raised funds for multiple new buildings and expansions.

Through her success at Findlay, and previously in her role at Bowling Green State University, Latta is one of very few individuals throughout the U.S. to lead advancement programs that have received the prestigious designation from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) of Most Improved Fundraising Program awards. The recognition evaluates performance of university advancement programs at colleges and universities throughout the nation based on measurable factors over a three-year period; CASE selects 50 top performers among the several thousand colleges and universities. Latta was recognized as a top performer while leading a team at BGSU, and then again for her success in leading the advancement division at the University of Findlay.

President Fell is working closely with Latta and the University Advancement team as UF prepares for transition. A decade after joining the University of Findlay, Latta leaves behind a legacy of success, and the groundwork for the University to continue to grow. “I will miss my colleague and friend, and the many road trips we have taken on behalf of the cause we both love,” stated President Fell. “Under her leadership, University Advancement has reached its highest levels of fundraising success in its history.”

After 40 years of experience in the professional workplace, Latta will use the transition into retirement to serve on several boards, do special projects and consulting work, and participate in other activities that better the region, state, and nation.

(story and pic courtesy of the University of Findlay)