Latta Selected To Chair Energy And Commerce Subcommittee

Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) has been named Chair of the Energy and Commerce (E&C) Subcommittee on Communications and Technology for the 118th Congress by E&C Committee Chair, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA05).

“I would like to thank Energy and Commerce Committee Chair, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, for selecting me to lead the Communications and Technology Subcommittee,” Latta said.

“After serving as the Republican leader of this subcommittee for the past four years, I am prepared to steer the subcommittee in pursuit of policies that benefit our communities and keeps the United States at the forefront of innovation. I look forward to building on the advancements we have made in recent years, including increasing access to reliable internet via rural broadband, cracking down on illegal robocalls, and unleashing more spectrum for improved consumer connectivity. And while the subcommittee has made strides to increase accountability for online platforms, we are prepared to build upon these efforts to protect children from online predators and rein in Big Tech’s influence and censorship on platforms where American’s ideas and opinions are shared and heard. As chairman of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee, I am prepared to work with Chair Rodgers, and members of the committee, to spur innovation, streamline federal regulations, grow our economy, and close the digital divide.”

“For 227 years, the Energy and Commerce Committee has led on solutions to keep the promise of America, where we have lifted more people out of poverty and led the world in raising people’s standard of living,” said Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

“This Congress, Republicans will continue to honor the committee’s rich history to improve people’s lives and ensure America leads a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship. Subcommittee on Communications and Technology Chair Bob Latta is an exceptionally qualified leader on our team and will help our committee deliver on the promises we made to the American people.”

Latta previously served as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology for the 116th and 117th Congresses.

Congressman Latta represents Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District, which is comprised of all or part of 12 counties, including Hancock and Putnam Counties.