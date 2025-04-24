LAUNCH Fostoria Business Competition

(From the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce)

FOSTORIA, OH – April 22, 2025 – The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that applications are now officially open for LAUNCH Fostoria, the community’s small business competition aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and encouraging local economic growth. Applications will be accepted now through May 2, 2025. Please submit your completed application to [email protected] or to the Fostoria Learning Center, 342 Perry Street Fostoria, by May 2nd.

Who’s Eligible?

LAUNCH Fostoria is open to anyone interested in opening or growing a business in Fostoria.

Businesses must be for-profit, independent business.

May not have earned more than $250,000 in the past year revenue.

LAUNCH Fostoria gives aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners the opportunity to win startup or expansion funding, connect with mentors, and gain visibility within the community. Finalists will participate in pitch preparation sessions, receive valuable feedback, and compete in front of a live audience and panel of judges.

Competition Timeline:

April 4 – May 2: Application period open

May 12-14: Application Review and Selection

May 16: Contest Decision Notice

May 22: Pitch Clinic: a best practice of how to pitch

June 26: Semi Finals: First round of pitches to judges only including Q&A

August 15: 5:30 p.m. Required dress rehearsal and tech check for Finals

6:30 p.m. Finals: Public Event where finalists will pitch, and the public will vote on winner

Past winners of LAUNCH Fostoria include thriving local businesses such as, Beyond Laser Creations, Calico Charlie’s Candy & More, and In the Axe, who have gone on to grow their presence and impact in the Fostoria community.

“This is a chance for anyone with a business dream or growth idea to bring it to life, right here in Fostoria.” said Jocelyn Reinhart, Director of the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re thrilled to support innovation in our own backyard and provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to shine.”

Past winner Jena Stearns from Beyond Laser Creations stated, “Winning the inaugural LAUNCH Fostoria competition was the spark that ignited everything. It gave me the confidence, support, and visibility to take a dream and build it into something real. Today, Beyond Laser Creations stands not just as a business on Main Street, but as a creative hub for our community—proof that with passion, hard work, and the right support, incredible growth is possible.”

Applications and full competition details are available online at www.fostoriachamber.com/launch.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 419-435-0486 or [email protected]