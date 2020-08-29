Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Findlay, Hancock County

Those who work in law enforcement in Findlay and Hancock County were honored during an event on Saturday.

People who participated in the Salute To Local Law Enforcement Cruise lined up at The Cube on North Main Street and then drove up and down Main Street, passing by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Findlay Police Department.

Many of the vehicles that participated were displaying Thin Blue Line flags in support of law enforcement as well as American Flags and honked their horns as they drove by.

Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman appreciates the support.

We spoke with Jamie and she told us she’s very proud of the work her husband does with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

During the event, which was organized by the Hancock County Republican Party, Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn and Hancock County commissioners issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, August 29th Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Findlay and Hancock County.

The proclamation urges people to join them in honoring all the men and women who are serving and have served in a law enforcement role to make the city and county a better and safer place.