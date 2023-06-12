(From Blanchard Valley Center)

The 2023 Special Olympics Torch Run is set for Friday, June 16th, beginning at 3 p.m. at the University of Findlay.

“We’d like to invite everyone in the Findlay and Hancock County area to join us in celebrating the Torch Run on June 16th,” said Nadine Weininger with the Blanchard Valley Center.

Hancock County law enforcement officers will assist in the run.

The route will take the torch carriers south on Main Street and east on Sandusky Street to the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

There, Special Olympics athletes will join the run to the campus of Blanchard Valley Center, 1700 E Sandusky St.

Runners are expected to arrive at Blanchard Valley Center between 4 and 4:30 pm.

At the conclusion of the run, Blanchard Valley Center will host a torch run celebration with activities for kids including a bounce house and face painting, a DJ, and food while supplies last.

According to the Special Olympics Ohio website, “The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ohio is a volunteer movement that was established by members of the law enforcement community to support Special Olympics. Each year, officers carry the ‘Flame of Hope’ along with athletes into the Summer Games Opening Ceremonies at The Ohio State University. The flame symbolizes courage, perseverance, and the inclusion movement taking place in Ohio and across the globe.”

The 2023 Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games will take place on June 23-25 in Columbus.

Hancock County will have 30 athlete representatives, participating in bowling and track and field events.

The annual torch run, with Special Olympics athletes escorted by our law enforcement officers, has been a Hancock County tradition since 1981.