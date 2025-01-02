Law To Limit Cell Phone Use In Schools Takes Effect

(WTOL-11) – One of the new laws that is now in effect in Ohio is designed to limit cell phone use in schools.

School districts in Ohio have until July 1st to establish policies about phone use during school hours.

The bipartisan law is an attempt to limit distractions in the classroom and improve the mental health of students. Officials say there are certain exceptions to what will be allowed.

Findlay City Schools says it is in the process of updating its cell phone policy and its current policy is below.

The administration realizes that technological advancements have led to an increased number of students who have cell phones. In order to preserve academic integrity and the safety of the learning community, it will be necessary to place some limitations on the use of cell phones at school. In the classroom, cell phone usage is prohibited unless permitted by the teacher for specific educational use. Use of cell phones in the hallway/cafeteria/non-academic areas are at the discretion of the building principal. Cell phones must be used in accordance with the Student Acceptable Use and Internet Safety Policy (EDE and EDE-R). Violation of this policy may result in disciplinary action being taken, as well as the cell phone being confiscated. When a cell phone is confiscated, the student and/or parent may retrieve the phone from the appropriate principal at the end of the day, provided there are no concerns with the contents of the phone. Bringing a cell phone to school on a scheduled school day is a privilege, not a right; a student does not have a legitimate expectation of privacy as to the contents of a cell phone the student chooses to bring to school. However, a cell phone will only be searched in accordance with established search policies. The school and school personnel are not responsible for lost or stolen cell phones. Cell phones may be taken by a teacher and brought to the office due to a student not following classroom expectations.