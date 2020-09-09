Lawmakers Asking Big Ten To Reconsider Fall Sports Decision

A group of lawmakers from six Big Ten states has written a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren asking him to reconsider the decision to postpone fall sports.

A total of 10 lawmakers signed the letter, including Ohio Senate Majority Leader Matt Huffman of Lima.

The letter was also signed by lawmakers from Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Big Ten commissioner has previously said that the decision to postpone fall sports will not be revisited.

Big Ten schools voted 11-3 to postpone the fall sports season.

Ohio State voted against postponing the season.