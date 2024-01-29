Lawmakers Override Governor’s Veto Of Tobacco Bill

The Ohio Legislature recently overrode a veto from Governor DeWine, meaning a law that allows local governments to regulate tobacco shops will be lifted.

The move takes away a city’s ability to regulate tobacco products and restrict flavored vape products.

Nick Hanek is vice mayor in Brunswick – a city where they recently placed a moratorium on new shops selling tobacco products.

“I agree wholeheartedly with Governor DeWine. I think children are a priority in this state. I think these are predatory products to children.”

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman has said that banning businesses from selling tobacco products is not in Ohio’s best interest.