Lawmakers Running Out Of Time To Pass Budget

By law, Ohio’s new two-year budget must be in place by July 1, which is Saturday, but lawmakers may need more time.

Governor Mike DeWine sent out a press release saying “the legislative parties need to return to the bargaining table and keep working.”

Republicans realize they don’t have the votes to pass the budget – democrats don’t like what they see in the budget, and some believe the two-year budget isn’t lean enough because they want to return more money to taxpayers.

Governor DeWine says he has “full confidence in the General Assembly’s ability to get this budget passed by the Constitutionally prescribed deadline of June 30th.”