Lawmakers Seek To Adjust Underage Work Limitations In Ohio

(ONN) – Ohio Republican lawmakers are seeking to solve a growing state labor shortage issue by adjusting underage work limitations.

An Ohio Senate committee approved two bills to allow more legal work hours for 14 and 15 year olds.

Current law prohibits them from working past 7 p.m. during the school year.

Ohio Senate Bill 50 would change that to 9 p.m. with written permission from the employee’s parent or guardian.

In addition, the bills want to add hours and days to the work week cap that currently stands at three days and eighteen hours.