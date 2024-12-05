Lawmakers Seeking To Make Adoption Process Easier For Ohio Families

(ONN) – A new law could make it easier to adopt children in Ohio.

Ohio House Bill 5 was introduced by Republican Representative Sharon Ray of Wadsworth and Democratic Representative Rachel Baker of Cincinnati, who both have personal experience with adoption.

The new law would make it easier to adopt children in Ohio by reducing paperwork and red tape associated with the process.

It would also permit adults with developmental disabilities to be adopted.

Neglected or abused children could also be adopted without birth parent consent under certain conditions.

The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously.