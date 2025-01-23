Layout Changes And Colorful Refresh Coming To Library

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Big things are happening at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library!

Starting January 27, we’re bringing a colorful refresh to the library with new carpet, fresh paint, and a reimagined layout for some of your favorite collections.

Library Director Sarah Clevidence was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the changes.

What’s changing?

The Youth, Teen, Media, and Genealogy collections are moving to new locations to make the best use of our space.

A new combined service desk will be introduced for Media and Adult Services.

Don’t worry—your favorite items will still be available for request through our catalog at findlaylibrary.org!

We can’t wait for you to experience the new and improved library!