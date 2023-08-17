LB Holding Grand Opening Celebration For New School

Liberty-Benton Local Schools will be holding a grand opening celebration for its new Elementary/Middle School.

The celebration will be on Monday, August 28th beginning at 4 p.m.

The event will include food, music and walkthroughs of the new school and the renovated high school.

The ribbon cutting will take place from 6 to 6:15 in front of the new school.

The first day of school in the district will be Tuesday, September 5th.

Click here for the Liberty-Benton Local Schools calendar.