LB Opens New Entryway To Outdoor Athletic Complex

Ahead of their football game Friday night, Liberty-Benton Local Schools dedicated its new athletic complex entryway.

The new entryway includes several donor walls and a memorial area to remember fallen Eagles.

“I feel very fortunate to be a part of this great school community,” said Superintendent Mark Kowalski.

“We have proved that when we come together we can accomplish anything, as you can look around and see this beautiful campus we’re gonna have.”

A day earlier we were on hand when County Road 9 reopened after a widening project to prepare the area for the added traffic the district’s new K-8 building will generate.

The first day of school in Liberty-Benton Local Schools will be Tuesday, September 6th.