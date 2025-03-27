LB Student To Compete At Global Amazing Shake Competition

(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

Liberty-Benton Elementary is proud to send 4th-grade student Hudson Matheny to the Global Amazing Shake at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia from March 28–30!

Hudson will compete in various dynamic leadership and life skill-based stations.

Representing not only himself, but Liberty-Benton and Northwest Ohio.

This global competition will allow him to test his skills at the next level while meeting students from around the world.

We know he’ll bring back valuable experiences to share with his peers! Good luck, Hudson, and have fun!