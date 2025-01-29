LB Superintendent Discusses Move To Northern Lakes League

Liberty-Benton Superintendent Bruce Otley was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the Eagles’ move to the Northern Lakes League in the 2026-27 school year.

Otley says the Cardinal Division of the NLL is a great fit for Liberty-Benton.

“LB punches above its weight. We’re already competing with many of these schools and we’re experiencing success.”

Listen to Chris’ interview with Bruce below and read more about LB’s move to the NLL by clicking here.