Leach Named A ‘Top Hospital Marketer’

(Story courtesy of Blanchard Valley Health System)

Amy J. Leach, the director of corporate public relations and marketing at Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) in Findlay was recently named one of the nation’s “Top Hospital Marketers” by Xpectives.Health, the leading conference, training and publishing company for the consumer marketing of hospitals, pharmaceuticals and healthcare products.

The “Top Hospital Marketers of the Year Awards” recognize extraordinary hospital marketers driving innovation, spearheading great creativity and working toward better branding for their hospital, health system, or facility. Honorees were judged based on industry reputation, accomplishments, innovation, and notoriety among their peers, partners, and media.

“We’re proud to honor the accomplishments and creativity of each Top Marketer,” said Scott Ehrlich, CEO, Xpectives.Health. “These individuals drive the industry forward, providing consumers with vital information on hospital services.”

Leach and 20 other healthcare marketing professionals from across the nation will be honored at an induction ceremony at the annual Xpectives.Health conference in April in Boston.

“It is indeed an honor to be recognized alongside these impressive and innovative healthcare professionals,” commented Leach. “In this industry, we put our hearts and souls into telling the stories of our associates and patients that touch and impact lives. This recognition validates the work that goes into those initiatives.”

“A lot of people may not be familiar with the work of public relations and marketing departments within the walls of healthcare systems,” Leach said. “Because health care changes so quickly, it’s vital that information be kept up to date so patients and community members can make informed decisions about their health care.” Communications efforts include the signage at every BVHS facility, ensuring patients know exactly where they need to be; educational information on the BVHS website; communications with the news media and other community entities; and the ongoing process of keeping associates themselves informed as things change within health care and within the organization. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, Leach’s team diligently kept associates, patients and the broader Northwest Ohio community abreast of ever-changing information and protocols.

“Both the clinical and non-clinical work of BVHS associates directly impacts the lives of members of our community,” said Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “The communications efforts help ensure that patients and community members get accurate information in order to help them become their healthiest selves.”

To be named a “Top Hospital Marketer,” an individual must demonstrate excellence in their industry and embody the core values of the presenting organization.

Leach holds a Master of Science Degree in Journalism, with a specialization in Environmental Public Relations, from West Virginia University. She has worked for nearly 30 years in the healthcare public relations and marketing industry, including 12 at BVHS.