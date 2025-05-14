Leadership Transitions At Findlay Publishing Company & Blanchard River Broadcasting

The Findlay Publishing Company and Blanchard River Broadcasting Company have announced some key leadership transitions.

Dave Glass, Findlay Publishing Company President and Chief Executive Officer, has announced his retirement effective May 30. Glass began his career with the Company in 1981 as Program Director of WHMQ (now WKXA). He was named Director of Corporate Broadcast Communications in 1990 and assumed the role of President/CEO in 2023. Glass will continue to contribute to the Company as a member of the Board of Directors. He resides in Findlay with his wife, Carrie. The have one son.

Kurt Heminger has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Kurt joined the Company in 1985 and most recently served as Executive Vice President and COO. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, he resides in Findlay with his wife, Sue. They have two children.

Kevin Pancake has been promoted to Vice President. Kevin joined the Company in 1981, starting as an Outside Sales Representative for The Courier. He was promoted to head of marketing for the broadcast division in 1989. Also a graduate of Bowling Green State University, Kevin lives in Findlay with his wife, Sue.

Dan Heminger has been named Secretary of The Findlay Publishing Company. Dan joined the Company’s Board of Directors in 1984. He is a graduate of George Washington University, currently works for United Airlines, and resides in Findlay.

Mike Holman has been named Vice President of The Blanchard River Broadcasting Company, a subsidiary of The Findlay Publishing Company located in Findlay (operating WBUK, WFIN, and WKXA Radio). Holman joined the organization in 2011 as General Manager. A native of Fostoria and a graduate of the University of Toledo, he lives in Findlay with his wife, Kari, and their four children.