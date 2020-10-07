LeBron, Akron Students Recognized On Wheaties Box
LeBron James and students from the Akron school he founded are being featured on the front of a Wheaties cereal box.
The cover is a collage showing James surrounded by students and staff at the I PROMISE school.
The basketball star’s LeBron James Family Foundation launched the school in 2018.
The box will hit the shelves in the next few weeks.
"Just a kid from Akron” 🥣 Welcoming @KingJames to the Wheaties family along with support from the students and community from @IPromoiseSchool. 👑🧡 #ChampionOfChange @NBA pic.twitter.com/TS4aCGbxvf
— Wheaties (@wheaties) October 7, 2020