Local News WFIN Top Story 

LeBron, Akron Students Recognized On Wheaties Box

WFIN

LeBron James and students from the Akron school he founded are being featured on the front of a Wheaties cereal box.

The cover is a collage showing James surrounded by students and staff at the I PROMISE school.

The basketball star’s LeBron James Family Foundation launched the school in 2018.

The box will hit the shelves in the next few weeks.

 