Lego-Themed ‘Funday Sunday’ At UF’s Mazza Museum

(From the University of Findlay)

Area residents of all ages are invited January 12 to join in hands-on fun and exploration at the next “Funday Sunday” program at University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum. This month’s program, which is free and open to the public, features a Lego theme.

Guests will enjoy more than 20 Lego-themed crafts, builds, and STEAM activities with the colorful plastic construction toys.

“No matter your skill level, this is the perfect event to spark creativity and teamwork. Come for a day of fun, surprises, and unforgettable moments,” said Amanda Davidson-Johnston, education manager at the Mazza Museum.

The family-friendly learning extravaganza encourages artistic expression, enhances literacy, and develops critical thinking skills, she noted.

Registration is required and can be completed on the Mazza Museum’s website.

Funday Sundays take place monthly at the Mazza Museum, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., through April. The event is sponsored by Hancock Federal Credit Union.

The remaining themes for Funday Sundays in 2025 are:

February 2: Game on!

March 2: Accelerate!

April 6: Farmyard Fables

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Mazza Museum’s Events page online at www.mazzamuseum.org/events/. For specific questions regarding Funday Sunday, please contact Amanda Davidson-Johnston, Mazza Museum education manager, at 419-434-4777 or [email protected].